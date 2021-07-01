Firefighters sit holding their hats during the funeral service for Senior Airman Logan Young, a 167th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter who died battling an off-base barn fire on Dec. 27, 2020. The funeral was held at Victory Church in Winchester, Va. Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:34 Photo ID: 6480883 VIRIN: 210107-Z-PU513-010 Resolution: 2617x3925 Size: 2.07 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.