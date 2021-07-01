Ladder trucks from the Shepherdstown Fire Department and the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Medical Center Fire Department display an American flag over the entrance to Victory Church in Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 to honor fallen 167th Airlift Wing Airman and firefighter, Senior Airman Logan Young, who died battling an off-base fire Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6480887
|VIRIN:
|210107-Z-PU513-088
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
