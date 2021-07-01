Ladder trucks from the Shepherdstown Fire Department and the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Medical Center Fire Department display an American flag over the entrance to Victory Church in Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 to honor fallen 167th Airlift Wing Airman and firefighter, Senior Airman Logan Young, who died battling an off-base fire Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:34 Photo ID: 6480887 VIRIN: 210107-Z-PU513-088 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.33 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.