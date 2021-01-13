Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

The life of Senior Airman Logan Young was celebrated during a service last Thursday evening at Victory Church in Winchester, Va.

Young, 30, a firefighter for the 167th Fire Department, was killed Dec. 27, while battling an off-base barn fire, later determined to be arson. The fire remains under investigation.

Young joined the 167th Airlift Wing in 2018 after serving on active duty in the U.S. Air Force since 2011. While on active duty, he served in security forces and was stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, RAF Alconbury, England, and Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. He deployed to the Middle East in 2014.

Young, as described by his family, friends and fellow Airmen, was a jokester, an agitator, someone who loved to tease and talk smack. He was a sports nut, a die-hard Steelers fan, a shoe aficionado, and a vast encyclopedia of random facts. He enjoyed playing soccer and basketball, and riding ATV’s and his motorcycle. He loved peanut butter and chicken. He was real. He was honest, patient, passionate, and dedicated.

Logan was engaged to be married. His fiancée is pregnant with his first child and, as stated in his obituary, he was a “bonus Dad” to his fiancée’s daughter.

The night of his death he surprised his fellow shift firefighters with Christmas gifts.

“The most amazing dreadlocked Santa Claus you’ve ever seen showed up with a secret gift for the entire shift,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Frye, 167th CES firefighter. “It was Logan at his best: comfortable, happy and truly one of a kind. That night would also reveal Logan at his professional best: dedicated, reliable, hardworking, following orders and wanting to get the job done.”

Master Sgt. Chris Taylor, 167th CES fire chief, said Logan loved being a firefighter and serving his country.

“We will honor Logan by doing what he loved to do. Which means being the best fireman, Airman, and person we can be day in and day out,” Taylor said

“Logan wasn’t a hero for going to a fire,” Frye said “He was a hero for dedicating himself to being better for those around him. He was a hero for loving his family deeply.”

Young was posthumously promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.

A memorial service for with military honors is planned for the March unit training assembly at the 167th AW.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:35 Story ID: 386888 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.