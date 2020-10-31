U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Japan Self-Defense Force containorized delivery system bundles wait to be loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron out of Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2020. Keen Sword is a training opportunity between JSDF and the U.S. military across a variety of scenarios, allowing the enhancement of interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

