U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Japan Self-Defense Force containerized delivery system bundles exit a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Keen Sword 21, at Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a training opportunity between JSDF and the U.S. military across a variety of scenarios, allowing the enhancement of interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP