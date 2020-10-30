U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Airman 1st Class Justyn Johnson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight operations technician, waits to load containerized delivery system bundles onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. KS21 is designed to enhance Japan and U.S. combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

