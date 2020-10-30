Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 23 of 33]

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Self-Defense Force containerized delivery system bundles wait to be loaded onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a training opportunity between JSDF and the U.S. military across a variety of scenarios, allowing the enhancement of interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 06:06
    Photo ID: 6419224
    VIRIN: 201030-F-PS661-1062
    Resolution: 5388x3420
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    USFJ
    CMF
    Keen Sword
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5th Air Force
    US Japan Alliance
    Combat Mobility Flight
    INDOPACOM
    Samurai Warriors
    Keen Sword 21

