Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 29 of 33]

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Baerga, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight supervisor, runs to help guide a K-Loader up to a C-130J Super Hercules during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. KS21 is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 06:07
    Photo ID: 6419230
    VIRIN: 201030-F-PS661-2061
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21 [Image 33 of 33], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21
    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    USFJ
    CMF
    Keen Sword
    U.S. Forces Japan
    5th Air Force
    US Japan Alliance
    Combat Mobility Flight
    INDOPACOM
    Samurai Warriors
    Keen Sword 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT