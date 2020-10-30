U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Staff Sgt. Joshua Baerga, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight supervisor, runs to help guide a K-Loader up to a C-130J Super Hercules during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. KS21 is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

