U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Tech. Sgt. Michael Anderson, 36th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of joint airdrop inspections and C-130J loadmaster instructor, inspects airdrop bundles on a C-130J Super Hercules during Keen Sword 21, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a training opportunity between Japan Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military across a variety of scenarios allowing the enhancement of interoperability of U.S. and Japanese forces. U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

