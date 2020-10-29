U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Members with the 320th Special Tactics Squadron drive away after completing operational procedures during a search and rescue training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. The STS team used land navigation techniques to locate isolated personnel and get them securely to a waiting CV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

