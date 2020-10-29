U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Group, arrives at a landing zone during a search and rescue training as part of exercise Keen Sword 21, at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 29, 2020. U.S. service members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted training with their Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts from military installations throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and their surrounding territorial waters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

