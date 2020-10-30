U.S., Japan Sharpen Skills During Keen Sword 21

Staff Sgt. Vincenzo Gallegos, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, retrieves a parachute line following a cargo drop during Keen Sword 21, at the Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. KS21 is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

