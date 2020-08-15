Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Short-Range Marksmanship [Image 13 of 14]

    Short-Range Marksmanship

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    5th Armored Brigade

    1st Lt. Brandon McWilliams, left, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade demonstrates best weapons-handling practices to a soldier assigned to 1023 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard during short-range marksmanship training at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade provides tough, realistic training based on the most up to date tactics, techniques and procedures for National Guard and Reserve units before they deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:42
    Photo ID: 6324131
    VIRIN: 200815-A-MT359-017
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 508.19 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Short-Range Marksmanship [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

