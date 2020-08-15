1st Lt. Brandon McWilliams, left, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade demonstrates best weapons-handling practices to a soldier assigned to 1023 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard during short-range marksmanship training at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade provides tough, realistic training based on the most up to date tactics, techniques and procedures for National Guard and Reserve units before they deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

