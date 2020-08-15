Sgt. Jessica Escalante, right, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West monitors a Tactical Combat Casualty Care student performing a needle chest decompression during a validation lane at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 2-340 TSBn conducts the TC3 course for deploying National Guard and Reserve units in preparation for their pre-deployment culminating training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6324126
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-MT359-010
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|342.2 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT