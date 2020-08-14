Medics assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West fill a shipping container with smoke, sound and darkness while Tactical Combat Casualty Care students put their new skills to the test at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. Individual soldier tasks like TC3 are foundational requirements before National Guard and Reserve units engage in pre-deployment culminating training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

