Sgt. Jessica Escalante, left, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West listens to a Tactical Combat Casualty Care student assigned to 85th Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve calling a training 9-Line MEDEVAC request at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. More than 30,000 troops travel through the Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) on Fort Bliss, Texas, operated by 5th Armored Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:42 Photo ID: 6324127 VIRIN: 200815-A-MT359-009 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 717.31 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.