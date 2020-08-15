Sgt. Sharna Jonson, center, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West watches students of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course prepare a training casualty for movement during validation at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15th, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade provides tough, realistic training based on the most up to date tactics, techniques and procedures for National Guard and Reserve units before they deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

