Staff Sgt. Matthew Ziegler, right, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West watches soldiers assigned to 1032 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard setting up support positions during a team live fire lane at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade trains and validates National Guard and Reserve soldiers before they deploy to five Combatant Commands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6324120
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-MT359-002
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|748.6 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Live Fire [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
