    Team Live Fire [Image 2 of 14]

    Team Live Fire

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Ziegler, right, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West watches soldiers assigned to 1032 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard setting up support positions during a team live fire lane at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade trains and validates National Guard and Reserve soldiers before they deploy to five Combatant Commands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:42
    Photo ID: 6324120
    VIRIN: 200815-A-MT359-002
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 748.6 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Live Fire [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

