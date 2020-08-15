1st Lt. Brandon McWilliams, right, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade instructs soldiers assigned to 1023 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard to look over their shoulders while preparing to fire at a short-range marksmanship range at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 2-340 TSBn is responsible for individual soldier training events before units’ pre-deployment culminating training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:42 Photo ID: 6324130 VIRIN: 200815-A-MT359-015 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 630.77 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Short-Range Marksmanship [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.