1st Lt. Brandon McWilliams, right, an observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade instructs soldiers assigned to 1023 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Louisiana National Guard to look over their shoulders while preparing to fire at a short-range marksmanship range at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 2-340 TSBn is responsible for individual soldier training events before units’ pre-deployment culminating training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6324130
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-MT359-015
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|630.77 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Short-Range Marksmanship [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT