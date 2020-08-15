Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 6 of 14]

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Sgt. Sharna Jonson, center, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West observes students’ medical interventions after moving the casualty off-the-X during the validating lane of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15th, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade trains and validates National Guard and Reserve units before they deploy to five Combatant Commands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:42
    Photo ID: 6324124
    VIRIN: 200815-A-MT359-007
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 501.82 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Team Live Fire
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Short-Range Marksmanship
    Short-Range Marksmanship
    Short-Range Marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    First Army
    U.S. Army
    Division West
    Dagger Brigade
    5th Armored Brigade
    TC3
    2-340 TSBn
    Task Force Stalker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT