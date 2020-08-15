Sgt. Sharna Jonson, center, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West observes students’ medical interventions after moving the casualty off-the-X during the validating lane of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15th, 2020. 5th Armored Brigade trains and validates National Guard and Reserve units before they deploy to five Combatant Commands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

