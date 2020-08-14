A student of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course presses his hand against a training casualty’s wound while opening medical equipment at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 2-340 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West conducts the TC3 course for deploying National Guard and Reserve units in preparation for their pre-deployment culminating training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6324122
|VIRIN:
|200815-A-MT359-005
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|850.74 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT