Sgt. Sharna Jonson, center, a medical observer coach/ trainer assigned to 2-340 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West runs along with students during the validations lane of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., August 15, 2020. 2-340 TSBn is responsible for individual soldier training events before units’ pre-deployment culminating training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray, 5th Armored Brigade)

