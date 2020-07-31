Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 1st class Vincent Cardente, from Warwick, Rhode Island, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department provides instructions to a pilot of an F/A 18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 during flight operations July 31, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A Prill.)

