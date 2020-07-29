A Sailor assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 as it lands on the flight deck during flight operations. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6293464
|VIRIN:
|200729-N-VG565-1041
|Resolution:
|4838x3456
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT