USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors , fuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:31 Photo ID: 6293468 VIRIN: 200801-N-OH637-1028 Resolution: 4831x3221 Size: 1.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.