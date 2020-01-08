Flight Ops

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors , fuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:31
    Photo ID: 6293468
    VIRIN: 200801-N-OH637-1028
    Resolution: 4831x3221
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

