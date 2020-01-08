USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors , fuel an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6293468
|VIRIN:
|200801-N-OH637-1028
|Resolution:
|4831x3221
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT