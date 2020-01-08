Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Opie Madlangbayan, tractor king from Guam, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, hooks a tow tracker up to an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 on Ford’s flight deck during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6293469
|VIRIN:
|200801-N-OH637-1055
|Resolution:
|4785x3190
|Size:
|820.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
