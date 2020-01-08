An E-2D Tracer, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, launches off of USS Gerald R.Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations. VAW-120 completed their first carrier qualifications with the Tracer, which has an aerial refueling upgrade aboard Ford Aug. 1, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

