Flight Ops

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare to board an MH-60S Helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

