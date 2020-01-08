Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare to board an MH-60S Helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6293471
|VIRIN:
|200801-N-OH637-1227
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|832.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
