Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Operations. [Image 4 of 15]

    Flight Operations.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department observe flight operations on the ship’s flight deck July 31, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A Prill.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:31
    Photo ID: 6293467
    VIRIN: 200731-N-RB564-0016
    Resolution: 4638x3092
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations. [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Operations.
    Flight Operations.
    Flight Ops
    Flight Ops
    Flight Operations.
    Flight Ops
    Flight operations
    Flight operations
    Flight operations
    Flight operations
    Flight operations
    Flight operations
    Flight Operations.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Flight Operations."
    "Carrier Qualifications
    CVN 78
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck
    USS Gerald R Ford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT