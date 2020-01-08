Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight operations [Image 14 of 15]

    Flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R.Ford's (CVN 78) air department signal all clear for a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, to launch off of Ford's flight deck during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:32
    Photo ID: 6293477
    VIRIN: 200801-N-XI307-1412
    Resolution: 4888x3492
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

