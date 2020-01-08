Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R.Ford's (CVN 78) air department signal all clear for a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, to launch off of Ford's flight deck during flight operations Aug. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:32 Photo ID: 6293477 VIRIN: 200801-N-XI307-1412 Resolution: 4888x3492 Size: 1.37 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.