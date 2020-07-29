An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations July 29, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.02.2020 00:31 Photo ID: 6293465 VIRIN: 200729-N-VG565-1065 Resolution: 4838x3456 Size: 1.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.