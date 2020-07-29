Flight Ops

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations July 29, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2020 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6293465
|VIRIN:
|200729-N-VG565-1065
|Resolution:
|4838x3456
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
