A Sailor assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department prepares to tow an F/A 18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 during flight operations July 31, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A Prill.)

