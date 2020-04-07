Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Niegel 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Boatswains’ Mate 2nd Class Darrell Shelton, from Wildwood, N.J., observes a fuel transfer from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6266410
    VIRIN: 200703-N-UI104-1281
    Resolution: 5058x3259
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Bryan Niegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Cuts Cake During Pride Celebration
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    Sailor Uses Laser Range Finder
    USS Comstock (LSD) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    Sailor Prepares to Fire Shot Line
    Sailor Prepares for Replenishment-at-Sea
    Sailors Hold Phone and Distance Line
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    Sailor Dons Helmet
    USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean
    USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    operations
    fleet replenishment oiler
    Sailors
    maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    T-AO 187
    USS Comstock
    LSD 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT