PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Boatswains’ Mate 2nd Class Darrell Shelton, from Wildwood, N.J., observes a fuel transfer from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6266410
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-UI104-1281
|Resolution:
|5058x3259
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Bryan Niegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT