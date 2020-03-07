200703-N-PH222-1434 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Sailors hold a phone and distance line from the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry Kaiser (T-AO 187). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Hold Phone and Distance Line, by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.