PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – Sailors and Marines receive a safety brief prior to a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6266405
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-HS117-1093
|Resolution:
|4652x2617
|Size:
|748.16 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT