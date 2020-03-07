200703-N-PH222-1361 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Bassirpour, from Glendale, Calif., prepares to fire a shot line from the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
This work, Sailor Prepares to Fire Shot Line [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
