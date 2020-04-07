PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alisha Taylor, from Hawkins, Texas, shoots a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6266406
|VIRIN:
|200704-N-HS117-1285
|Resolution:
|4499x2999
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT