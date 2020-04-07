Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 9 of 13]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jeffery Southerland 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alisha Taylor, from Hawkins, Texas, shoots a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    Sailors
    maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

