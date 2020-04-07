Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Dons Helmet [Image 10 of 13]

    Sailor Dons Helmet

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200704-N-PH222-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alyssa Vranish, from Evanstone, Wyo., dons a helmet prior to a live-fire training exercise aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6266407
    VIRIN: 200704-N-PH222-1047
    Resolution: 2930x2093
    Size: 912.31 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Dons Helmet [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

