PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) transits the Pacific Ocean during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6266399
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-HS117-1055
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|984.35 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
