USS Comstock underway in the western Pacific Ocean

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Boatswains’ Mate 3rd Class Adrian Sabinay, right, from Guam, teaches Master-at-Arms Seaman Casey Loggins, from Pittsgrove, Pa., how to signal prior to a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)

