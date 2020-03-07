Sailor Prepares for Replenishment-at-Sea

200703-N-PH222-1422 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Seaman Zihan Yu, from Queens, N.Y., stands ready as a line handler on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
