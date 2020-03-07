200703-N-PH222-1422 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Seaman Zihan Yu, from Queens, N.Y., stands ready as a line handler on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6266403 VIRIN: 200703-N-PH222-1422 Resolution: 4444x3174 Size: 766.65 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares for Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.