200703-N-PH222-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Ensign Jacquelyn Brown, from Port Orchard, Wash., uses a laser range finder on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6266400
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-PH222-1111
|Resolution:
|4399x2474
|Size:
|790.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Uses Laser Range Finder [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT