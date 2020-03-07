Sailor Uses Laser Range Finder

200703-N-PH222-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Ensign Jacquelyn Brown, from Port Orchard, Wash., uses a laser range finder on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 by PO2 Ryan Breeden