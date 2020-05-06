Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francis Raymundo, 60th Dental Squadron dental technician, wears a reusable face shield while conducting an examination June 5, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark innovation cell and 60th Maintenance Squadron collaborated to design and manufacture personal protective equipment for David Grant USAF Medical Center. As of June 1, DGMC had received 153 face shields in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

