Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Sharon Dominguez, left, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air freight flight commander, presents the Air Force Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chaloupka, right, 60th APS ramp services shift supervisor, June 4, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The squadron continues normal operations while enforcing the physical distancing and hygiene safety measures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

