Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiarra Vendrell, left, 60th Dental Squadron dental technician, takes the temperature of Lt. Col. Thomas Weber, right, 60th DS dentist, June 6, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Dental clinic staff and patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to duty or appointments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch

Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US