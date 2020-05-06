Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 11 of 12]

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kiarra Vendrell, left, 60th Dental Squadron dental technician, takes the temperature of Lt. Col. Thomas Weber, right, 60th DS dentist, June 6, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Dental clinic staff and patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to duty or appointments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

