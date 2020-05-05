Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 2 of 12]

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Drew Tsubota, left, 60th Operation Support Squadron air traffic control journeyman and Staff Sgt. Shane Goldstedt, right, 921st Contingency Response Squadron ATC journeyman, monitor aircraft in the control tower May 5, 2020, Travis Air Force Base, California. The coronavirus pandemic has had a minimal impact on the Travis Control Tower team’s 24/7mission. Air traffic controllers promote the orderly, safe and expeditious flow of air traffic under both visual and instrument controls by issuing advisories, instructions and clearances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6248500
    VIRIN: 200505-F-RU983-1090
    Resolution: 3600x2271
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions
    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Heide Couch
    F-RU983
    USAF Photo
    60 AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT