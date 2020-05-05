U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robinson Sanon, 821st Contingency Response Squadron air traffic control journeyman, watches a KC-10 Extender depart May 5, 2020, in the control tower, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The coronavirus pandemic has had a minimal impact on the Travis Control Tower team’s 24/7mission. Air traffic controllers promote the orderly, safe and expeditious flow of air traffic under both visual and instrument controls by issuing advisories, instructions and clearances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 18:58 Photo ID: 6248501 VIRIN: 200505-F-RU983-1119 Resolution: 3600x2475 Size: 5.37 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.