    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 7 of 12]

    Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Vanderford, left, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Master Sgt. Jesse Williams, 21st AS instructor loadmaster, conduct preflight operations in the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III May 6, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircrews have adapted to meet Department of Defense requirements to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and to prioritize health and safety by using personal protective equipment and sanitizing flight controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

