Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Vanderford, left, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Master Sgt. Jesse Williams, 21st AS instructor loadmaster, conduct preflight operations in the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III May 6, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircrews have adapted to meet Department of Defense requirements to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and to prioritize health and safety by using personal protective equipment and sanitizing flight controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US