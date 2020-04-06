U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, stand in formation during an early morning roll call June 4, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS continue to coordinate and deliver goods and services while enforcing the physical distancing and hygiene safety measures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 18:58 Photo ID: 6248507 VIRIN: 200604-F-RU983-1050 Resolution: 3600x2509 Size: 6.4 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.