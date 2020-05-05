U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Scott, right, and Staff Sgt. Austin Keltner, left, 60th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controllers, monitor aircraft at the Radar Approach Control flight operation center May 5, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The coronavirus pandemic has affected RAPCON daily operations due to the significant decrease in civilian and military air traffic. To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the RAPCON has reduced the size of the crews on duty in addition to requiring cloth face coverings, and the frequent sanitization of the touch screen equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 18:58 Photo ID: 6248502 VIRIN: 200505-F-RU983-1188 Resolution: 3600x2387 Size: 6.44 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen adapt to COVID-19 working conditions [Image 12 of 12], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.